1 Billion Trees Planted in Pakistan

By Victoria on December 29, 2017 in Positive News
Following decades of deforestation, a province in Pakistan has planted 1billion trees in a period of two years.

The last tree in Pakistan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project has been planted, and the project has come to completion in the north-west province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project is the brainchild of cricket star turned politician Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Mr. Khan wanted to restore the province’s forests after decades of widespread felling. A lack of forest cover has resulted in increased vulnerability of the region to flooding and landslides. In April 2016, heavy rain led to flash floods which resulted in the deaths of at least 71 people.

According to Khan, the people have discovered that if you plant trees by the river banks it sustains the rivers. Khan also stated, “One of the biggest reasons glaciers are melting in the mountains is because there has been massive deforestation, so this billion trees project is very significant for our future.”
The success of the project, which was completed four months ahead of schedule, means the idea is set to be replicated across the country.

https://www.positive.news/2017/environment/29159/1bn-trees-planted-pakistan-bid-slow-effects-climate-change/

