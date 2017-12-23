10-Year-Old Delivers Baby Brother and Saves His Life

Love It 0

In the USA, a 10-year-old boy named Jayden has helped to deliver and save the life of his new-born baby brother.

Jayden’s mother Ashley was at their home in Louisiana when she went to use the bathroom and her waters suddenly broke – over one month earlier than when she was originally scheduled to give birth.

Ashley said to her son that he was going to have to deliver his brother, and that they had to do it fast because the baby was coming soon, to which Jayden responded by saying ‘Tell me what I need to do and I’ll do it.’‘

After rotating the infant into a safer delivery position at his mother’s instruction, Jayden managed to help his mother through the birthing process, but once the delivery was finished, Jayden realized that his brother was not breathing. He then ran to the kitchen and grabbed a nasal aspirator that he had seen his mum use on his 1-year-old sister Remi. By the time emergency paramedics arrived at the scene, Jayden had already used the device to restore the newborn’s breathing.

Soon Jayden’s newborn baby brother – Daxx – was recovering in the local Hospital.

“Every time I think about it, I just cry,” his mother said. “I don’t think Jayden understands what he’s done and how big it is.”

