Love It 0

In Maryland in the United States, a 10-year-old got to the root of a problem by growing his hair.

Schoolboy Thomas Moore did not cut his hair for two years so that afterwards he could donate his hair to cancer survivors.

In early September 2016 when he chopped all his hair off, he had grown enough hair to make three wigs. When posted online, the precious photos of him before and after his haircut went viral.

Thomas was inspired to grow out his hair after seeing a video on Facebook that featured Kyssi Andrews, who was then a 5-year-old cancer patient from Houston, Texas, who lost her hair from chemotherapy.

On the spot, Thomas decided that he wanted to help by growing out his mane and donating it to those in need.

Thomas donated his hair to Reniece & Company, a salon in Rockville, Maryland, specializing in wigs.

10 Year Old Grows And Cuts Hair For Cancer Survivors