101-Year-Old Breaks Running Record

In Alabama in the US, a 101-year-old lady just broke a world record – and she is pretty nonchalant about it.

Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins recently ran in the National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama, and the senior completed the 100-meter dash in 40.2 seconds, which is six seconds less than the previous world record for women over 100 years old.

She also became the oldest woman to compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

The senior is a widow with four children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and despite her age, she reportedly enjoys biking and gardening, together with running.

In fact, Hawkins says she only recently took up track and field because of her constant activity outdoors. She said that she is always outside and the phone always rings, so she comes running in to answer the phone – this is how she knew that she could run.

