In the US, two-year-old Gideon Purchase has overcome stage 4 cancer with breakthrough treatment at a children’s hospital in Tennessee. His healthy appearance and happy personality hide the arduous battle he fought for most of his brief 2 years of life.

When Gideon was 6 months old, he lost his appetite, began to sleep poorly, and became more fussy than usual. His parents thought that the symptoms were due to his teething. However, a yellowish bruise appeared over one eye, and the next day, it covered both eyes and a lump appeared on his head.

An emergency visit to their doctor yielded the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.

Gideon’s parents were distraught, but the doctors had a plan. They started Gideon on a new clinical trial that uses a unique approach to immunotherapy, and the technique combines an antibody with chemotherapy at the beginning, middle and end of treatment.

Within 6 weeks Gideon saw a dramatic change and today, Gideon is a cancer-free, energetic 2-year-old. His parents now savour every moment they can with him.

https://www.today.com/news/2-year-old-overcomes-stage-4-cancer-breakthrough-treatment-st-t119142