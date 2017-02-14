32 Years After Olympic Games Collision Decker and Budd Make Their Peace

Love It 0

It was the big talking point of the 1984 Olympic Games. In the women’s 3,000m final, Mary Decker, the golden girl of American athletics tripped and fell, and with it her dream of the ultimate victory in front of her home crowd. Decker reacted bitterly towards the young South African-born runner Zola Budd who she blamed for the collision.

The prospect of the two women ever meeting up on friendly terms seemed impossible. However, three decades later, the two have made their peace. In the Sky Atlantic documentary “The Fall: Decker vs Budd”, Mary Decker and Zola Budd are reunited on the very track where they clashed 32 years previously, the LA Coliseum.

Neither Decker nor Budd knew much about each other when they lined up for that race. After their meeting, each of them said how surprised they were to discover the common threads in their lives.

“I think in another world we could have been friends,” says Budd. They both still love running, cooking and animals. “I found out that our husbands have the same birthday,” says Decker.

The pair even went for a jog together (though Decker, who has had many operations for arthritis, says she can now only “shuffle”).

After their fledgling reunion, the former athletes are committed to staying in touch.

