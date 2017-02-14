BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

32 Years After Olympic Games Collision Decker and Budd Make Their Peace

By Victoria on February 14, 2017 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

It was the big talking point of the 1984 Olympic Games.  In the women’s 3,000m final, Mary Decker, the golden girl of American athletics tripped and fell, and with it her dream of the ultimate victory in front of her home crowd.  Decker reacted bitterly towards the young South African-born runner Zola Budd who she blamed for the collision.

The prospect of the two women ever meeting up on friendly terms seemed impossible. However, three decades later, the two have made their peace. In the Sky Atlantic documentary “The Fall: Decker vs Budd”,  Mary Decker and Zola Budd are reunited on the very track where they clashed 32 years previously, the LA Coliseum.   

Neither Decker nor Budd knew much about each other when they lined up for that race.  After their meeting, each of them said how surprised they were to discover the common threads in their lives.

“I think in another world we could have been friends,” says Budd. They both still love running, cooking and animals. “I found out that our husbands have the same birthday,” says Decker.

The pair even went for a jog together (though Decker, who has had many operations for arthritis, says she can now only “shuffle”).

After their fledgling reunion, the former athletes are committed to staying in touch.  

32 Years After Olympic Games Collision Athletes Make Their Peace

 

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2017 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Supersites.ie | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top