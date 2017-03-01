Love It 0

Do you have a favourite number? People in sports are often big on special numbers. Magic Johnson the basketballer always played with 32 on his back. David Beckhamand Cristiano Ronaldo favour number 7.

In Christian tradition the number 40 is a big number. Noah was adrift in the ark for 40 days preparing for a fresh start. For 40 days Jonah called on the people of Nineveh to get right with God. Moses spent 40 days on the mountain talking face to face with the Almighty. The Israelites walked in the desert for 40 years before entering the promised land. And most famously Jesus spent 40 days in the desert — gearing up for for public ministry.

Today is Ash Wednesday. Today we begin 40 days of Lent. It’s a time to put aside some of the distractions in life to focus on the most important things in life. And you know.. there isn’t anything more important than your relationship with God.

Of course we give up stuff in Lent. But the point of giving things up is to build some concrete reminders into your daily life that there are things that are more important than food and drink. Lent is a time to prioritise — a time to put first things first.

It can be a bit like pre – season training, tough going at the time – but you feel the benefits when the real league gets going. Don’t skip Lent. Embrace the challenge. Use it to gear up for a fresh season in life.

