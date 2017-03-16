BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
5 Year Old Given Batman Styled Prosthetic Hand

By Victoria on March 16, 2017 in Positive News
In Hungary, a young boy born without fingers on his right hand has been fitted with a prosthesis by means of 3D printing technology.

Five-year-old Soma was frustrated that he couldn’t play with his favourite toys the way he wanted, so he recently asked for help from Batman.

A network of volunteers called E-Nable, who work with 3D printing technology to provide prosthetics for children like Soma, heard about his story and decided to help.

The group even styled the prosthesis in Soma’s favourite superhero colours, and also added a Batman badge.

Krisztian Sztojanov of E-Nable Hungary said that they’ve since met with Soma to discover how he uses his new hand, and how it helps him, and added that “There’s an uplifting feeling to see that we’ve added something special to a child’s life”.

