A New Exhibition Showcases the Kindness of Strangers

A touring exhibition entitled ‘Museum Without A Home’ celebrates acts of kindness by ordinary people towards refugees and migrants seeking peace and sanctuary in Europe.

Next to the photo of a board game reads the caption: “Stelios lives in Piraeus. When his school teacher proposed to the class to collect toys for the kids in the port of Piraeus, Stelios offered one of his favourite board games. He then found out that the game had reached the hands of Ishmael, a boy his age.”

Accompanying an image of a kettle reads the caption: “Vasso lives and works in Konitsa. Mafida from Syria is being hosted in the same region. When the two women met, Vasso offered a water kettle to Mafida so that she can easily heat water to wash her baby.”

According to Sally Copley, Oxfam’s head of policy, programmes and campaigns, “This is a celebration of small acts of welcome and generosity that make all the difference to refugees as they rebuild their lives.”