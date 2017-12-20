BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Acrocats Founder Fosters Rescue Cats

By Victoria on December 20, 2017 in Positive News
In the United States a travelling troupe of house cats called The Amazing Acro-Cats ride skateboards, play musical instruments and sometimes wander off into the audience!
Not only are they performers, but the group has helped save the lives of over 200 kittens over the past several years. According to Acro-Cats founder Samantha Martin, “The team [of cats] themselves are all former rescues and strays”.

In 2009 — four years after Martin started the group — she was inspired to expand her active role in helping felines in need. She was hoping to adopt a kitten that she could train as a new member of the Acro-Cats, and her search led her to a crowded, high-kill shelter in Chicago.
A worker there told Martin that several kittens desperately needed foster homes, and that whichever ones weren’t housed immediately, would likely end up on that night’s euthanasia list.

Samantha said that she took all twelve, which she called a “life-changing moment.”
Samantha has since found good homes for all of them. And those first dozen kittens started a lasting legacy for the cat-lover and her Acro-Cats.

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/acrocats-cat-circus-rescue-foster_us_59b17d72e4b0354e44102b42?utm_hp_ref=good-news

 

