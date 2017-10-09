BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
After 35 Years, Elderly Man’s Travel Dreams Come True

By Victoria on October 9, 2017 in Positive News
In the UK, an elderly man’s dream has come true as a result of the kindness of neighbours. They have helped pay for his first holiday in 35 years.

For the past ten years, 73-year-old neighbour Dave cared for his wife, who had dementia, and charity worker Payne Silver set up a JustGiving page for Dave.

Mr Silver said that Dave had cared for his wife Ivy, who had dementia, at their home for the last ten years and that they had been married for 51 years! Dave never complained about it, even though she didn’t recognise him for the last few years.

Sadly, Ivy is now deceased. Mr. Silver added that his neighbour’s dream had always been to travel and that he wants to see his brother in Florida, explore New York and return to his honeymoon destination in Greece.

Over £2,000  has already been raised for Dave’s holiday, with hundreds of people donating.

