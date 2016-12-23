After Nearly 40 Years Diver Finds Couples Wedding Ring

Love It 0

A Spanish couple have been reunited with their wedding ring after it was lost nearly 40 years ago near Benidorm in Spain.

Agustin Aliaga lost the ring while swimming near Benidorm in 1979, several months after he and his wife Juani Sanchez were married.

The couple thought that it was lost forever until diver Jessica Nisos found and posted a photo of it on social media in a bid to discover the owners, which was shared 80,000 times on Facebook.

Jessica wrote: “I found a wedding ring diving off the island of Benidorm. I wish I could give it back to the owner. It has been lost for a long, long time because it was covered in sediment. It is from a couple who got married on 17-02-1979. Could you share this please? It’s important to me to return it. Many thanks to all. Please share this.”

She received 300 messages following the Facebook post and was able to eventually return the ring to the delighted couple, Agustin and Juani.

Mr Aliaga said when the ring was returned “So that she could see it was totally true, we sent (Jessica) a photocopy of our family register and a picture of the wedding ring. It was a pleasant surprise, because much more than its material value, the important thing is its symbolic and emotional value, as it is the ring we were married with in church.”

