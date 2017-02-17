App “By My Eyes” Is A Helping Tool For The Visually Impaired

Love It 0

A new high-tech tool entitled “Be My Eyes” has been developed in Denmark with the aim of helping the blind to see. This smartphone app connects via a live-streaming camera to thousands of so-called “helpers”.

The app connects anyone with a visual impairment to sighted helpers. The helpers can then help look at, for example, the expiration date on milk or navigate new surroundings.

One of the users of this system is Anne Hansen, a 50-year old lady who is now blind but works from her home in Copenhagen as a self-employed psychotherapist. At the age of 10-years-old, Anne was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa.

According to Anne, she often uses the app in the kitchen, to correctly set her oven’s temperature or to tell certain canned goods apart.

She says that it is a way to become more independent. When she is cooking for example, she wants her meal to look right as well, if she has invited guests. So now with the help of the app she can call someone to ask; ‘How does this look? Does it look done or does it need to have longer time?’.

Apps Developed To Help Aid The Blind To See