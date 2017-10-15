Artist Paints in Plastic to Highlight the Littering of the Environment

Love It 0

South African Mbongeni Buthelezi is known as the artist who paints in plastic and works with waste made from plastic. He cuts the plastic into small pieces and melts them with a hot air gun onto the canvas.

His exhibition at The Melrose Gallery in Johannesburg is called “Sugar Tax” and addresses the problem of branded soft drinks that litter the environment with their plastic bottles. The plastic has been blamed for various health problems.

When the South African studied art he couldn’t afford to buy expensive materials, and so he discovered an alternative and now produces this unique kind of art.

He collects plastic bags from the streets close to his Johannesburg studio and has turned recycling into an art form.

Buthelezi uses around 5,000 pieces of plastic for a single piece of artwork. His art can sell on the international market for up to €13,000.

