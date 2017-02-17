Audrey Assad to play the Button Factory, Dublin May 19

Love It 0

Audrey Assad is the daughter of a Syrian refugee, an author, speaker, producer, and critically lauded songwriter and musician. She releases music she calls “soundtracks for prayer” on the label Fortunate Fall Records. She is also one half of the pop band LEVV, whose debut EP peeked at #17 on the iTunes Alternative chart.

Her first solo album was awarded the iTunes Christian Breakthrough Album of the Year in 2010 as she went on to be nominated for two Dove Awards. Audrey has recorded and performed alongside Chris Tomlin and Matt Maher.

Audrey grew up singing in a Plymouth Brethren community. “I was raised in a church where we sang without instruments — I learned to sing, from the old hymnbooks, in four-part harmony, with my family and neighbours. It was multi-generational, deep, rich and beautiful, and like most of my favourite worship music, it was steeped in community.”

Her song “Even Unto Death,” described as both fragile and confident was co-written with Matt Maher. “I thought of the many martyrs, especially those in the Middle East, and wondered what would be running through my head if I knew my life was about to be taken because of my faith”.

Audrey’s signature piano playing and pure vocal tone is full of rich, lush textures and wide, expansive rhythms.

Don’t miss Audrey playing her Dublin Debut at the Button Factory 19th May 2017. The concert is being organised by Spirit Radio. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com