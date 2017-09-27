Benefits of Water Sports for Teenagers

Love It 0

TEENS were particularly welcome at the Water-Sports Inclusion Games recently held in Dun Laoghaire in south Dublin.

Launched by Round Ireland sailor Mark Pollock, the Games is a free event that allows people of all abilities from the physical, sensory, intellectual, and learning difficulty spectrums to try water-sports.

Pollock, who became blind when he was aged 22 and was subsequently paralysed in an accident in 2010, says being able to continue sailing really helped him move forward.

He says that the sport itself was helpful as was the camaraderie and friendships it continues to provide him with.

Organised by the Irish Sailing Association in collaboration with Spinal Injuries Ireland, Canoeing Ireland, and Dun Laoghaire Sea Scouts, with funding from Sport Ireland, the inaugural Games event attracted people of all ages and backgrounds and aims to promote the accessibility and benefits of water-sports.

Watersports for Young People