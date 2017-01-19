Berlin Zoo Devises App To Enchance Visitors’ Experience

Love It 0

Thanks to an app powered by beacon technology, visitors to Berlin Zoo in Germany can now access additional information on the animals in the zoo.

For example, when a visitor is near the gorilla enclosure, the app will automatically bring up information about the great ape on their phone. This is also true for a number of other animals including leopards, elephants and penguins. There is also an alarm to inform guests about walking tours and feeding times.

The zoo has installed so-called beacons at selected animal enclosures, according to the zoo’s Social Media Manager, Tobias Grüter. He says the beacons are small transmitters that send a signal to the phone when the app is on. The app then shows information about the animals that are located nearby.

Berlin Zoo is one of the biggest zoos in Europe and is home to over 20,000 animals, and. Each year, it draws more than three million visitors from all over the world, and some of these people have already tested the app.

It is hoped that this new technology could soon help replace bulky and expensive printed material in museums and galleries, generating a content-rich experience for visitors.

