Chile has added 11 million acres of protected national parks as a result of the efforts of Kristine McDivitt Tompkins, the previous CEO of Patagonia, and the late Doug Tompkins, the co-founder of North Face.

The conservation effort of the Tompkins Foundation has allowed Chile to greatly expand its conservation of the pristine Patagonia wilderness.

The Tompkins Foundation purchased one million acres to form a network of 17 national parks along Patagonia that spans most of Chile, and the Chilean government agreed to pledge an additional 10 million acres. This expansion will result in the creation of five brand new national parks and will add acreage to other parks.

Chile Converts 11 Million Acres Into National Parks