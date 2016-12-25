By Victoria on December 25, 2016 in On Air 0 Love It 0You can keep moving over Christmas and plan some fitness goals for the New Year. Fitness instructor Sheila O’Sullivan chats with Wendy Grace. Play in new window | Download | About the Author VictoriaView all posts by Victoria Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Love Letter to Beirut, Paris and Beyond – Sarah Jameel PRAYER COACH: Who is the God we pray to? Six Nations preview – Steve Johnson Aaron Bagwell (Pastor & Musician) Word for Christmas Day 1 – Luke 2:10-11