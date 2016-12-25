BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Christmas Fitness – Sheila O’Sullivan

By Victoria on December 25, 2016 in On Air
You can keep moving over Christmas and plan some fitness goals for the New Year.  Fitness instructor Sheila O’Sullivan chats with Wendy Grace.

