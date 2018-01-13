BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Clothes Designed to Grow With Child

By Victoria on January 13, 2018 in Positive News
The James Dyson award for student innovation was recently awarded to the designer of a range of clothes that expand to fit growing babies and toddlers.

The clothes fabric is inspired by the ancient art of origami and the London-based designer Ryan Yasin has developed a durable, lightweight, pleated fabric based on principles he studied for his degree in aeronautical engineering. Yasin sought to assist in solving what he saw as a lack of sustainability in the clothing industry, when he saw how quickly his niece and nephew outgrew clothes that he bought for them.

According to Yasin, whose company is called Petit Pli, the machine-washable, synthetic fabric expands in all directions to accommodate up to seven sizes and is applicable to children aged from 4 to 36 months.

Most children grow by seven sizes in their first two years, and research indicates that parents spend around 2,000 pounds sterling on clothing before their child reaches the age of three.
Yasin has already developed over 500 prototypes and intends to use his prize money from the award to expand the business, with the help of investors.

https://www.positive.news/2017/science/29856/clothes-designed-grow-child-win-dyson-award/

 

