Coast Guards Go Beyond Call of Duty to Rescue Dog

By Victoria on December 14, 2017 in Positive News
The Coast Guard response team in Howth, Dublin were recently called to rescue a dog trapped 15 foot down a cliff.
They sent a climber down to rescue three-year-old Marley the Golden Retriever who had slipped while close to the cliff edge and became trapped.
The Coast Guard climber secured the animal and lowered him to the beach below where he was reunited with his relieved owner. In addition, a unit from Dublin Fire Brigade attended.

The Coast Guard team from Howth also saved another dog after a member of the public reported that their dog had swam out to sea and was unable to return.
A boat from Dublin Port joined in with the rescue to recover the dog safely back to shore.

http://www.irishexaminer.com/examviral/watch-the-howth-coast-guard-go-above-and-beyond-duty-to-rescue-dog-from-cliff-794258.html

