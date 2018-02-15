BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Concrete Sea Organ in Croatia

By Victoria on February 15, 2018 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

In Croatia, a concrete organ for the sea has been constructed on the edge of the Adriatic Sea, and it uses the natural movement of the water to make eerily beautiful music.

The Sea Organ in Zadar, Croatia is more than 230-feet long, and it has 35 different pipes built into the concrete that are tuned to different musical chords.
When the sea’s waves and wind lap at the holes in the stone, they play a random haunting melody that lulls the locals.

The organ was built by the Croatian architect Nikola Bašić, and it has won several awards for its beloved design and urban grace.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/listen-concrete-organ-played-ocean-watch/

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top