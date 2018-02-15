Concrete Sea Organ in Croatia

Love It 0

In Croatia, a concrete organ for the sea has been constructed on the edge of the Adriatic Sea, and it uses the natural movement of the water to make eerily beautiful music.

The Sea Organ in Zadar, Croatia is more than 230-feet long, and it has 35 different pipes built into the concrete that are tuned to different musical chords.

When the sea’s waves and wind lap at the holes in the stone, they play a random haunting melody that lulls the locals.

The organ was built by the Croatian architect Nikola Bašić, and it has won several awards for its beloved design and urban grace.

