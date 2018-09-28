DailyScripture for Friday, Proverbs 19:20

Love It 0



‘Get all the advice and instruction you can, so you will be wise the rest of your life.’ Proverbs 19:20 (NLT)

Are you a planner? If so do you plan way in advance or are you more a last minute kinda person?

Making wise plans and decisions are crucial to life. Allowing God to be part of those plans is even more crucial!

#1 Get advice, wise council from people you trust.(19:20)

#2 Be loyal, stick with it (19:22)

#3 Let God in (19:21)

#4 Pass on hope to the next generation (19:18)

There is so much more in Proverbs 19, but today I leave you with just a few thoughts to ponder. It’s all to easy to allow our vision & purpose to run ahead without seeking advice or the Lord. Know this Father God desires to be involved with you today!

Blessings on your day!