BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

#DailyScripture for Friday – Romans 14:19 – Pursue Peace

By Richie G on September 21, 2018 in Word for today
0
Love It 0

“So then we pursue the things which make for peace and the building up of one another.”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭14:19‬ ‭NASB‬‬

for the full article please visit Pursue Peace Romans 14:19 – Richies.blog

Paul writes amidst a situation where people were allowing their conscience to dictate how others live on things which didn’t matter! It was causing tension and for people to stumble.

‘for the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. ‘

Romans 14:17

Pursue what? God’s Kingdom comes first, our right relationship with God is demonstrated not through external show but a deep working in our hearts through the Holy Spirit’s righteousness, peace and joy in Christ. So we can not boast of ourselves but about Christ in me!

for the rest of this article see Pursue Peace Romans 14:19 – Richies.blog

About the Author

Richie GView all posts by Richie G
Tags:

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top