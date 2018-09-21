DailyScripture for Friday – Romans 14:19 – Pursue Peace

Love It 0

“So then we pursue the things which make for peace and the building up of one another.” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭14:19‬ ‭NASB‬‬

for the full article please visit Pursue Peace Romans 14:19 – Richies.blog

Paul writes amidst a situation where people were allowing their conscience to dictate how others live on things which didn’t matter! It was causing tension and for people to stumble.

‘for the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. ‘ Romans 14:17

Pursue what? God’s Kingdom comes first, our right relationship with God is demonstrated not through external show but a deep working in our hearts through the Holy Spirit’s righteousness, peace and joy in Christ. So we can not boast of ourselves but about Christ in me!

for the rest of this article see Pursue Peace Romans 14:19 – Richies.blog