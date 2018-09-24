DailyScripture for Monday – Hebrews 12v3, Don’t grow weary…

Love It 0

‘For consider Him who has endured such hostility by sinners against Himself, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.’ Hebrews 12:3

Perhaps right now you’re wondering, “Why is life so hard?” Sometimes I hear people perceive the Christian gospel to be that of, “When you come to Jesus all your problems will disappear!” While in reality this is so often not the case.

So then, how can we live in joy through times of weariness and where our hearts feel dispondant?

Stuff happens! Things we don’t understand. Coming to Jesus never said your problems will disappear, but know this! When stuff happens, bad stuff, I rejoice because I know I can look to Jesus and He will help me through it. To help me endure.

Today, help me not to grow weary or loose heart, but keep running the race, with my head held high looking to Jesus that I may know He is with me in my trials so that I do not loose heart.

