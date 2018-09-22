DailyScripture for Saturday – Psalm 116:1 – you’re valued…

Love It 0

I love the Lord , for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy. Psalm 116:1 NIV

Got to love the psalms. They are so real with emotion and feeling. We can see that in v3 “The cords of death entangled me…” and in those situations all we do is call or do we?

For the Psalmist he called, God responded in his mercy. Actually he delights when people call out to him! You are valuable to the Lord and never forget he wants to hear your cry and he longs to answer – though the answer may not always be as we expect or even when, but be patient he will answer!

