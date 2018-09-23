DailyScripture – Sunday, 23rd September, God’s word…

Love It 0

‘All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. God uses it to prepare and equip his people to do every good work.’ 2 Timothy 3:16-17

You may have heard of the accronymn B.I.B.L.E which could easily stand for Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth. The Bible is often referred to as God’s Love Letter to humankind to restore us to relationship with God, just like God intended when we see God walking in the garden of eden in Genesis looking for Adam & Eve, but sin caused them to hide from God. Sin puts up a barrier which separates us from truly knowing God.

How do we know God? I hear you say there are so many ‘religions’ all claiming to have the truth. One simple test we see in today’s scripture is how do they use scripture. The bible is enough on it’s own. You don’t need other holy books, and many cults today say you can’t read the bible on its own but you need their other book or magazine.

All Scripture is God breathed and useful for teaching… God has given us what we need in His word, the Bible. It is a rich tapestry of stories, poetry, exhortation of God sharing his heart with you. The thing is we have to pick it up and read it, asking for Holy Spirit to help us understand it. Hearing good preaching to expand the word is also good.

Remember though, God will never contradict what he says in His word.

So today, pick up the Bible, listen to the message in church today, and read it for yourself in your bible. Take notes. Ask yourself, what is God saying to me today that I can apply to my life going forward, that I may know the LORD better.