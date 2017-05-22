Love It 0

The Observatory of Geneva is home to experts in exoplanets, which is the name given to planets outside our solar system.

So far they have managed to find over 3,500 exoplanets, but the scientists believe there could be literally billions of them across the Milky Way.

The first exoplanet to be discovered was what’s known as a hot Jupiter, which is a giant gas planet orbiting close to its star. The discovery was made by Professor Michel Mayor of University of Geneva in 1995. This finding kick-started a revolution in astronomy, and one could currently put the number of exoplanets at 3,559 and counting.

According to Professor Mayor, it is incredible that in just over 20 years researchers have gone from a dream of ‘Are there planets around other stars?’, to the discovery of such a large number.

Over the past two decades research has focused on hunting smaller planets, similar to our own. Prof Mayor stated that “Nowadays people are excited about more specific things – finding habitable planets, rocky planets like Earth, at a distance from their star that means liquid water can exist there”.

Discovering Planets Outside Our Solar System