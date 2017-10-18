Discovery of Smallest Star

Love It 0

The smallest-ever star has been discovered by a team led by the University of Cambridge. The star is a mini version of our Sun and is about as big as the planet Saturn. The astronomers spotted the body while hunting for exoplanets and are intrigued by its existence at the lowest limits of stardom.

The tiny star is called EBLM J0555-57Ab. The little twinkler is located about 600 light years away and has just enough mass for the gravitational pressure inside it to enable the fusion of hydrogen nuclei into helium, the process that gives out light and heat, and defines a heavenly body as a star.

The universe’s smallest known star is estimated to be about 49,000 kilometres in radius, while the Sun is about 700,000 kilometres in radius According to exoplanet scientist Amaury Triaud, “It’s amazing to think that there can be stars as small as Jupiter or Saturn.”

www.euronews.com