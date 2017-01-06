Electricity Successfully Produced From Oceanic Currents in Taiwan

Love It 0

In Taiwan, a group of researchers have successfully devised a method to generate electricity from ocean currents.

Off the coast of Pingtung County in eastern Taiwan, a generator is slowly towed out into the ocean. Blades are gently dropped into the sea from a multi-functional platform which captures energy from the Kuroshio Current. The energy then converts into electricity.

According to Professor Chen Yang-yih, the Vice-President of National Sun Yat Sen University, “No experiment made over any oceanic current has been successful in the world until now. But we have been successful. And we were able to produce 26.31 kilowatts of power with 1.27 metres per second of ocean current.”

Chen’s generator is able to produce 50 kw of electricity at maximum capacity. Even during the winter months, when the speed of the current drops to 0.45 metres per second, the generator is still capable of producing electricity.

The professor says his goal is to generate sufficient electricity through oceanic currents to replace nuclear energy in Taiwan.

Nuclear energy currently comprises 16 percent of the total energy that Taiwan consumes.

