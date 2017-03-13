Energy Efficient Windows Developed In Liechtenstein

Love It 0

In Liechtenstein, a project is underway to develop windows which could provide a source of energy.

The windows can be injected with special fluids, such that the outer face of the window is able to collect solar radiation and transform it into energy and the inner face is capable of cooling or heating the space inside a given container. The windows are fed with a circulating fluid that can be dyed, and they turn into an active tool for energy saving. The windows absorb solar radiation that can be used for the energy consumption inside the building.

Under ideal conditions, each window can generate up to 1 kilowatt of energy per hour.

The fluid inside the window glasses is a mixture of water, anti-freeze and magnetic particles, and scientists say that their main challenge was to ensure its long-term stability.

According to scientists, these energy efficient windows could be released on the market in less than four years.

