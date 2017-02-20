Environmental Friendly Plastics Made From Natural Products

Love It 0

In north-eastern Italy, biochemical company Novamont has opened the first plant in the world to make a chemical compound used in the generation of plastics with renewable sources such as sugar and water.

The compound, called bio-butanediol, will be utilised mainly for biodegradable plastics for fruit, vegetable, and shopping bags.

According to Mater-Biotech Executive Director Stefano Dessi, “Bio-butanediol is a highly-used chemical compound across different sectors like chemistry or electronics. It is consumed and used in a large amount of plastic products.

The big innovation here is the production of this compound by fermentation switching from a petrol-based chemistry to a water and sugar-based chemistry and thus much more environmentally friendly.”

Until now, the industrial generation of butanediol has only involved fossil fuel sources. The transformation process from sugar to butanediol takes only a few days. It begins in a small sterile room by means of fermentation, for example, by using E.coli-type bacteria. During the fermentation phase micro-organisms will transform sugar into bio-butanediol, and the use of this technique will increase the renewable content from 36% to 61% along with decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by a factor of about 10-15%.

