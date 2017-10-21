Europe’s Oldest Astronaut is Back in Space

Love It 0

Sixty-year-old Italian Paolo Nespoli is on his third space mission, making him Europe’s oldest astronaut. It is an age when many people would be considering winding down, and cutting back on physical exertion. He has recently voyaged to the International Space Station, where he will remain for some months.

Nespoli’s mission takes place in a year that is heavy laced with symbolism: 2017 not only marks the start of his seventh decade, but also the 60th anniversary of the launch of Sputnik, which, on 4 October 1957, became the world’s first satellite to be sent into orbit.

He launched into space with NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and Roscosmos commander Sergei Ryazansky from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft circled Earth four times to catch up with the International Space Station six hours later and the crew are now settled into their home and place of work for five months.

Paolo’s mission name is ‘Vita’, which stands for Vitality, Innovation, Technology and Ability and was selected by Italy’s space agency ASI.

As well as his many daily tasks associated with the mission, Paolo has taken the time to share many beautiful pictures of the earth and his beloved Italy via his Twitter account.

As Paolo says “If you really want to see the beauty of a painting, you’ve got to step back”

