BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Europe’s Oldest Astronaut is Back in Space

By Victoria on October 21, 2017 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

Sixty-year-old Italian Paolo Nespoli is on his third space mission, making him Europe’s oldest astronaut. It is an age when many people would be considering winding down, and cutting back on physical exertion. He has recently voyaged to the International Space Station, where he will remain for some months.

Nespoli’s mission takes place in a year that is heavy laced with symbolism: 2017 not only marks the start of his seventh decade, but also the 60th anniversary of the launch of Sputnik, which, on 4 October 1957, became the world’s first satellite to be sent into orbit.

He launched into space with NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and Roscosmos commander Sergei Ryazansky from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft circled Earth four times to catch up with the International Space Station six hours later and the crew are now settled into their home and place of work for five months.

Paolo’s mission name is ‘Vita’, which stands for Vitality, Innovation, Technology and Ability and was selected by Italy’s space agency ASI.

As well as his many daily tasks associated with the mission, Paolo has taken the time to share many beautiful pictures of the earth and his beloved Italy via his Twitter account.

As Paolo says “If you really want to see the beauty of a painting, you’ve got to step back”

www.euronews.com

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2017 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top