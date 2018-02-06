BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Export Boost from Ireland to Asia

The launch of Ireland’s food brand ‘Ornua’ into the world’s 11th largest economy of South Korea and Japan has boosted the recent Irish trade mission led by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and Bord Bia Chief Executive Tara McCarthy.

The company is to expand into the South Korean market, with the launch of Kerrygold butter, to be sold through major Korean retailers.
According to John Jordan of Ornua: “Opening new routes to market, such as South Korea, is a central pillar of Ornua’s strategy to develop Kerrygold from a butter brand into a €1bn global dairy brand.”

Minister Creed said that he has confidence that in the near future, South Korea will become an important market for Kerrygold butter and cheese as it currently imports 150,000 tonnes of these commodities.
He also said that as Ireland prepares for a post-Brexit environment, it is critical that the country builds new markets for premium Irish dairy products.

