Fearless Cat Helps Train Dogs

By Victoria on February 26, 2018 in Positive News
There is a cat in Missouri in the U.S. that has a career as a dog trainer!

The name of the cat is D-O-G (pronounced “dee-OH-jee”), a fluffy black and white feline who plays an important role at Support Dogs, Inc. in St. Louis. The group trains dogs for a variety of purposes, including assisting people with hearing loss and people with mobility-related issues.

Dogs that aid people with disabilities have to be comfortable around other types of animals and remain calm in the face of distraction. D-O-G is apparently the perfect candidate for testing their patience, and the cat has been filmed batting at a dog’s tail and playing with a dog’s leash.

The feline is now a certified internet star and has come a long way from his former life as a barn kitten. Nadine Wenig, director of canine services at Support Dogs, Inc., met the friendly kitten over the summer at a bed and breakfast and was “instantly smitten.”

The owners of the business ended up giving her the kitten, and she brought him back to the nonprofit’s centre, where staff cautiously introduced him to the dogs that were resident at the centre.

According to volunteer manager Stephanie McCreary, they saw that he was completely fearless despite his size and had no issue being around and close to the dogs.

