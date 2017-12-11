First Ultra-Accesible Waterpark for the Disabled

Love It 0

America’s first ultra-accessible waterpark has recently opened its doors to the public in San Antonio, Texas.

The $17 million waterpark, Morgan’s Inspiration Island, has several features that make it the most handicap-accessible park in the country.

The park is a non-profit organization and offers special passes to children who have trouble waiting in lines; the water temperature can be adjusted for guests who have sensory issues; the water is constantly filtered and reused for children with immune issues (and for the environment); all of the rides are wheelchair accessible; and every visitor with disabilities is given free admission.

Children who have a tendency to wander are given waterproof wristbands with GPS so that parents and staff can easily locate the youngsters in the park, if the need arises.

Admission to the park is also limited in order to prevent overcrowding, and parents are encouraged to purchase tickets online in order to guarantee attendance.

The most impressive addition to the waterpark, however, are the waterproof wheelchairs available for rent free of charge.

In addition, one third of the waterpark’s employees have disabilities, in order to encourage representation.

