Galaxy Discovered Consisting Of 99.9% Dark Matter

By Victoria on December 20, 2016 in Positive News
Astronomers have found a galaxy that is 99.99% dark matter, and they admit that they do not know how it formed. 

The galaxy is known as Dragonfly44, and it was identified by a team using the W. M. Keck Observatory and the Gemini North telescope in Maunakea, Hawaii.

According to one of the team, Pieter van Dokkum, “Motions of the stars tell you how much matter there is. They don’t care what form the matter is, they just tell you that it’s there. In the Dragonfly Galaxy, stars move very fast. So there was a huge discrepancy.  Using Keck Observatory, we found many times more mass indicated by the motions of the stars, than there is mass in the stars themselves.” These findings led to the conclusion that this galaxy was dominated by dark matter. 

It was unexpected to find a galaxy with the mass of the Milky Way that is almost entirely dark.

