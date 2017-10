Love It 0

The exploits of Irish priest Hugh O’Flaherty are celebrated in the play ‘God Has No Country’, written and performed by Kerry native Donal Courtney. He performs an extract from the play and chats with Dominic about this unsung hero who saved the lives of 6,500 people in Rome during World War 2.



‘God Has No Country’ runs from 9th-14th October 2017 in Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin; see link