Growing Tomatoes in Australian Desert

A unique indoor farm in South Australia produces 15,000 tonnes of tomatoes a year, which accounts for about 15% of the country’s entire tomato market.

Danish renewable energy specialist, Aalborg CSP, has developed a customized energy system that is based on concentrated solar power technology. This system is the first in the world to supply multiple energy streams for heating, electricity and desalinated water.

According to Aalborg CSP CEO, Svante Bundgaard, “The project has drawn enormous interest in green projects that can answer local energy needs, an example being for greenhouses”.

The company’s Integrated Energy System harnesses the sun to satisfy multiple energy demands. Computer-controlled mirrors collect the rays of the sun and reflect them onto a high solar tower. The concentration of energy generates high temperatures which are then used to heat the greenhouses in wintertime. The energy is also used to provide fresh water by desalinating seawater and periodically run a turbine to generate electricity.

Although it might be a solution particularly fit for areas with little access to water or energy, more studies are required to evaluate its impact on the natural environment and how to bring down the facility’s high building cost.