In Lexington, Kentucky the Catholic Action Center will soon adopt solar power as its sole source of energy, perhaps becoming one of the first homeless centers in the U.S. to take this innovative step.

The centre was founded 1999 and strives to meet the spiritual needs of its residents, providing daily prayer services. The centre also helps connect its guests to the services they need outside the walls of the organization, and it accepts no government funding and is run by unpaid volunteers.

The Center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It provides 129 guests a place to sleep and serves between 400 and 500 meals a day, and it also has activities that include a choir, bingo, Bible studies, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. It has even produced a play, written and performed by guests of the centre, which did a small local tour for the centre’s 10th anniversary.

Ginny Ramsey, who helped found the centre and has served as its director since, said that she began to envision the switch to solar power when she got approval to buy the previously city-owned building earlier in 2017.

Homeless Centre Adds Solar Power