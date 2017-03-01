BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Implant Provides Communication Developments for Sufferers of ALS

By Victoria on March 1, 2017 in Positive News
Recent innovative research is set to alleviate some of the problems faced by people with the degenerative disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which leads to loss of body control.

Hanneke de Bruijne, a 58-year-old woman from the Netherlands, was diagnosed with this condition in 2008, which is also known as motor neurone syndrome. British physicist Stephen Hawking also suffers from the condition.

Now, a new implant has been designed that helps to restore some of the bodily control. The implant can be inserted into the brain which allows patients to communicate. The symptoms of the disease are frequently referred to as “locked in syndrome” as a result of the isolation it imposes on people.

In the Netherlands, at the Brain Centre in Utrecht, a team has created a platinum device that consists of sensors that are connected by wires to an amplifier equipped with electronics, batteries and a wireless transmitter.

The implant operates by reading brain activity from the implanted electrodes which then sends a signal down a wire to a device that looks like a pacemaker. The device has reversed some of the damage of ALS that Hanneke has experienced.

