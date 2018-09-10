IT Consultancy employing people on autistic spectrum wins award

Love It 0

In the U.K., an IT consultancy that solely employs people on the autism spectrum has won a national award.

The London-based company, Auticon, topped the ‘one to watch’ category at the UK Social Enterprise Awards. According to the National Autistic Society, only 16 per cent of autistic adults are in full-time paid employment, despite the fact that 77 per cent of those who are unemployed want to work.

However, Auticon reports a rise in demand for their skills. The group was launched in 2016, and it helps adults with autism find work through coaching and linking them with major firms across the country. Staff numbers at Auticon have increased by 200 per cent year-on-year, and major UK clients including Channel 4, Virgin Money, and Network Rail have sought its services.

According to CEO Ray Coyle. “This award is a reflection of the talents of our consultants at Auticon and the incredible commercial and social value of employing a neurodiverse team,”

Mr. Coyle continued saying “Autism-specific strengths are highly individual but often include logical and analytical abilities, sustained concentration, conscientiousness, loyalty, an eye for detail, and technical expertise. Auticon taps into this potential and produces a win-win-win situation for clients, autistic consultants, and society.”

Auticon also gives prospective employers advice on how to create work environments that are autism friendly