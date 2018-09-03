Word for the day – James 5:16

Love It 0

“Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” James‬ ‭5:16‬ ‭NIV‬‬

The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective!

At the start of v16 we see “Therefore” so what is it there for?

A key to healing is confession to one another, keeping clear accounts with your brothers and sisters, not allowing grudges or ill thoughts to hinder our relationships especially with God.

V15: a prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well and the Lord will forgive them and raise them up.

So we are righteous not because of what we have done but Jesus did for us!

Powerful and effective – wow! God calls us to talk to him and we can trust him to act.

Its kinda not easy to get your head around the God of the universe desires us to call on him and through that he acts! God could do it on his own but no He waits for us.

Confess and make your relationships good and dont forget to pray. Maybe younwont knownthe effectiveness of your prayers for months or years to come, but trust God lean not on ypur own understanding

Dear Lord Jesus, as i start a new week help me keep my relationships at home and work clear, and to recognise when I do slip up to say sorry. Give me a fresh zeal this week to pray with expectation knowing it’s like having a hotline to Father God. Amen.