Former IRA London bomber Shane Paul O’Doherty and award winning documentary maker David Naglieri talk to Jacki about how they believe Pope John Paul II’s 1979 speech in Drogheda sowed the seeds of peace in Ireland.

Find out more about the new documentary film at

‘John Paul II in Ireland: A Plea for Peace’ at https://jp2inireland.com/