Largest Ever Dementia Study Completed by Gaming

March 4, 2017
A mobile phone game that challenges a gamer’s spatial navigation has generated the largest ever study of dementia.

Over 2.4 million people have played ‘Sea Hero Quest’ since it was launched in May 2016, and the game has currently generated the equivalent of over 9,000 years’ worth of lab-based research.

It has shown scientists that human spatial navigation, which is crucial to understanding dementia, begins declining during teenage years.

The project’s aim was to identify the normal range of navigation skills among people, and to then use this to develop a chart to profile people and spot dementia early, through any deviance from the norm.

The findings also showed differences in spatial navigation abilities between genders and countries, with Nordic countries coming out on top.

There is currently no cure for dementia, which affects millions of people around the world.

