LetsTalkGadgets – Black Friday | sleepbuds | Beanie Light…

I often wonder when you’re sharing a room, with others why is it that the people who snore always manage to fall asleep first! So, if you’ve ever been in a situation where you’re sharing your bedroom with someone who snores loud and keeps you awake? Then this is for you?

Bose noise-masking Sleepbuds will help mask your partners snoring –

Started as a crowd funding campaign with thousands of backers signing up, the established audio company behind it, is Bose and have launched as prototypes on indiegogo.

Bose justified their campaign saying that thought they’ve lots of experience and research into how to deal with noise, the area of snoring and sleep disturbance is still a new space for them.

Noise cancelling is different to that of noise masking, “the difference between creating quiet inside the ear canal to creating quiet in our minds” – they say. With masking sounds pre-loaded on the sleepbuds.

The prototype pricing puts the sleepbuds at $250 per pair and will be sent to the crowdfunding participants next February and released to the general public later next year.

Source (Sky News)