LetsTalkGadgets Electric Cars | DAB & Irish Radio Player | Selfie Drone [02/2018 ]

Electric cars probably one of the biggest paradigm’s to happen in the personal transport industry since the introduction of the petrol powered motor car! Well even now another game changer could be on the table, as researchers at Newcastle University & Imperial College London trialed electric car chargers that are able to return power back to the grid network.

Basically, it’s a bi-directional power flow allowing owners to charge vehicles when demand is low, and feed power back to the grid when demand for electricity is high, giving owners an incentive by enabling car owners to make money from their vehicles by selling back to the energy network.

A project costing almost 10 million sterling (11.19 million euro) – in the UK there are 130,000 electric and hybrid cars on the roads and the UK Government needs to increase this to have 2 million electric vehicles on the road ri reduce its carbon emissions target on zero emissions by 2030.

Source: Sky News