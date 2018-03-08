LetsTalkGadgets Google Doodle | Soundscape App | 3310 update [03/2018]

International women day, where we celebrate women around the world, their achievements, skills and more!

To celebrate Google shares its platform by replacing the usual Google logo on its search page with one to celebrate stories from around the world that champion female artists from around the world.

These stories by 12 different artist from around the world will just help the world to understand how women deal with different situation and a talk from woman to woman. Check out the Google Doodle search page while its active, using #GoogleDoodle and share yours using #HerStoryOurStory!

Source: Independent.ie