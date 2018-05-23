By Stephen Johnson on May 23, 2018 in Podcasts & catch-up 0 Love It 0Saturday 18th May was World IBD Day (Inflammatory Bowel Disease). Clara Caslin shares with Rob her story of living with IBD. Play in new window | Download Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Stephen JohnsonView all posts by Stephen Johnson Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Listen back on our Prayer Coach Series Don’t Vote YES on my account – Paddy Manning Marie Monnelly – ‘From Breast to Marrow-Bone’ Ion Lazarenco – “Ocean’s Seven” The Word for Thursday – Psalms 119:14 The Word for Wednesday – 1st Corinthians 13:13