Louvre Museum Opens in Abu Dhabi

In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi recently celebrated the opening of its Louvre museum with a fireworks display, complemented with performance artists and colourful projections. French President Emmanuel Macron was the guest of honour at the event.

The UAE capital is positioning itself as a city of cultural tourism with a display of hundreds of works, which it hopes will draw visitors from across the globe.

The Abu Dhabi Louvre is surrounded by water from three sides and houses 600 acquired artworks and 300 works on loan from 13 leading French institutions in its 23 permanent galleries. The artists include Paul Gauguin, Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso and Cy Twombly.

http://www.euronews.com/2017/11/10/abu-dhabi-celebrates-the-opening-of-the-louvre-museum